Head-To-Head Analysis: Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Erasca and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Erasca alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 8 0 2.89

Erasca presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.63%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $179.44, suggesting a potential upside of 30.82%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erasca is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$125.04 million ($0.84) -2.83 Ascendis Pharma A/S $288.08 million 27.73 -$521.07 million ($9.61) -14.27

This table compares Erasca and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Erasca has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erasca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Erasca has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Erasca and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -38.83% -31.22% Ascendis Pharma A/S -152.68% -16,574.15% -60.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Erasca shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Erasca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erasca beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma. It also develops ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, and advanced gastrointestinal malignancies; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it is developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company entered into license agreement with Novartis to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize naporafenib; Katmai Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize ERAS-801 and certain other related compounds; and NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize ERAS-601 and certain other related compounds. Erasca, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.