Head to Head Analysis: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.18% 7.86% 0.97% Equity Commonwealth 156.11% 4.14% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.15 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.19 Equity Commonwealth $60.52 million 33.63 $91.16 million $0.79 24.01

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Sotherly Hotels on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

