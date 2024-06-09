HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (HCW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on August 21st

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

