Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,202,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
ZD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 216,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,790. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.29.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
