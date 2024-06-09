Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,202,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

ZD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 216,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,790. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

