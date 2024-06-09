Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 464,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.