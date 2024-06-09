Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $156.69 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00006159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $156.69 million and $1,513.68 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,609.27 or 0.99980177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00095841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.25968757 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,700.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

