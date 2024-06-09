HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Elme Communities makes up about 3.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Elme Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Elme Communities by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elme Communities by 36.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $166,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

ELME traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,116. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

