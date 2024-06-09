HGI Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises 4.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

VTR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 1,489,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

