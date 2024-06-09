HGI Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,156 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBRA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 1,896,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

