hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.31. hopTo shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,966 shares trading hands.

hopTo Trading Up 206.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

