Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.95 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00011298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $118.69 million and $5.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,084,856 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

