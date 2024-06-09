Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,846. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

