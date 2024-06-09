Humankind Investments LLC Invests $3.66 Million in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 1.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of IGM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,877. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

