Humankind Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Allstate stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,280. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

