IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. IAC makes up 1.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 331,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

