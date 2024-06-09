IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,606 shares traded.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

