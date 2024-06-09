ICON Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $191.56 million and $3.51 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,410,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,410,023 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

