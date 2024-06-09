IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.51 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

