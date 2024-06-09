IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

IDT stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. IDT has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

