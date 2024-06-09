ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.04.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 257,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.