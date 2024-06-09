ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.04.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2 EPS for the current year.
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
