Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 937.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock remained flat at $44.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $249.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

