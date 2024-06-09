Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,400,000.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $507.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 968.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSVR

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.