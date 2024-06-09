Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ABNB stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.35.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
