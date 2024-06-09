Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $586,391.10 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APP stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

