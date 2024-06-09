Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £278,057.78 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.52), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($356,255.96).

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLDN stock opened at GBX 3,525 ($45.16) on Friday. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,110 ($39.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,700 ($47.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,467 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,437.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 51.47 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,969.43%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

