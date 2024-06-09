Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,989,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $5,989,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,458,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Up 1.8 %
CVNA stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.