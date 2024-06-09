Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,989,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $5,989,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,458,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Up 1.8 %

CVNA stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

