Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $1,985,696.26 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 61,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $1,985,696.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,932,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 9th, Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

