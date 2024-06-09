Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $195,369.35 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.