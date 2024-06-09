Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Sells $121,131.27 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,813.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $21,765.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $21,756.90.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $21,809.15.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.98.

View Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.