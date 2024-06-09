Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $3,210,240.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $11,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

