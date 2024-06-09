Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.35

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.35 and traded as low as C$17.63. Interfor shares last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 96,880 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$913.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

