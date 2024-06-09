International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21. The stock has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.