Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.12 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $104.09 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.02 or 0.00015829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,157,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,532,448 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

