Internet Computer Price Tops $10.98 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00015747 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $104.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00047033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,155,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,531,387 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

