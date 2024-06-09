Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,772 shares during the quarter. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF comprises 8.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,338,000.

Shares of JUCY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,380 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

