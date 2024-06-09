Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,940,000 after buying an additional 278,512 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS DIHP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,011 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.