Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 2.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS remained flat at $12.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,223. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

