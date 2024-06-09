Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Boston Partners bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 763,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,686. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

