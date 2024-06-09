Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.28. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 37,400 shares.
Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.
Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Frontier Markets ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.