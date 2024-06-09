IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 2.6% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. 126,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,050. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,630 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

