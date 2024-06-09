Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.