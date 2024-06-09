iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 7,690,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

