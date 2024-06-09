iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.6% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.24. 8,422,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,969. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

