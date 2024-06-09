iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Decreased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 59,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. 8,422,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

