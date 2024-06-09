iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.96% of iShares MBS ETF worth $277,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 1,649,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

