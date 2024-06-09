iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,673 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

