iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,945 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. 1,242,458 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

