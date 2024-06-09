iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,215,000 after purchasing an additional 179,008 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $292.13. 572,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,572. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

