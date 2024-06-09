iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,709. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

