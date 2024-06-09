Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

JAZZ stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

